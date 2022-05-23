The euphoria and dramatic nature of Everton's survival have not fooled anyone.

Frank Lampard's seemingly immediate connection with the club and man management helped drag the Toffees over the line but the fans and coaching staff know it's simply not good enough. Spirit and sheer determination will only get you so far.

Another dismal season is not an option, but how can it be avoided? Is the squad miles away from a top-half finish even if Lampard is hopeful Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison and Jordan Pickford will stay?

What are the priorities? Is a massive overhaul required? Are any of the youngsters good enough to play a part next season?

