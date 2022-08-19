Livingston team news for Fir Park trip

Scott Pittman will become Livingston's all-time record appearance holder on Saturday when he plays his 310th game for the club.

New goalkeeper Jack Hamilton could be in the squad. James Penrice is back training after injury but unlikely to feature, while fellow defender Morgan Boyes is still absent as he works his way back to fitness following ligament damage.

Did you know? Motherwell are unbeaten in their last six league meetings with Livingston (W4 D2), scoring two goals or more each time.