The challenge for Manchester United is to reproduce the performance they showed against Liverpool on a consistent basis, according to former Manchester City and Leeds midfielder Michael Brown.

Erik ten Hag's side put in a fine display against their fiercest rivals to secure their first Premier League win over Liverpool in four years.

But, after limp defeats by Brighton and Brentford prior to this game, can they back it up against Southampton on Saturday?

"Why does it need this game to bring that level of commitment, energy and desire?" Brown asked on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "Is it a collective or individual thing?

"It's a great first step - a committed performance full of energy. They've got work to do."

The Athletic journalist Adam Crafton agreed: "The fans will be delighted with this but what they won't accept is United turning up for one game then going back.

"The encouraging thing is the manager made really big calls and took a chance on who he dropped and those he brought in. Those who came in turned up for him.

"It's one win and now it's got to be more than that."

Listen to full analysis on BBC Sounds