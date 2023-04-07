Virgil van Dijk is back in training while Luis Diaz and Thiago have both returned to full training. Klopp says Diaz is targeting full fitness by the meeting with Leeds on 17 April - but is unlikely to be involved against the Gunners. But Thiago might be available.

Klopp says the fact they are playing at Anfield is "very important". He added: "We need the fans but cannot rely on that. The combination of the crowd and the ground is a good one. I have a very good feeling."

On Arsenal's excellent form: "Mikel Arteta has been building for a few years now. The outcome is pretty impressive. They deserve to be where they are. Mikel deserved each minute he got there when it was not going so well. It's a mix of really good football and extreme emotions. It is a good way to play. The team is very well set up with good transfers. It's stable."

Klopp says the players desperately want to be playing better and their poor season is not down to a lack of effort. "We have to play better football and be decisive in the key areas. We have to be more confident."

On making six changes when selecting the team against Chelsea following the loss against Manchester City: "We had the game against [Manchester] City which is an influence, physically and performance wise. It is both."