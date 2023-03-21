Michah Richards and Chris Sutton clashed over Antonio Conte's fiery news conference on BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club.

Richards believes the Italian's comments were necessary to change the culture at Tottenham, while Sutton said his job is to keep the players onside and have those conversations behind closed doors.

"It’s a culture that over the previous seasons, Spurs have got used to just doing OK," said former England defender Richards.

"[The fans] want the club and the football back. To get the football back, you need to appoint a manager who has experience, or a new manager with new ideas.

"But you need to change the culture to be able to win. You need to change the culture to go forward. Conte now is being honest."

However, ex-Premier League striker Sutton said: "It’s about keeping the players on side. If you want to change the culture, do it in house.

"What was Conte’s motive for this outburst? He wants out. He wasn’t thinking about the culture, he was thinking about himself. He is selfish. That is terrible leadership and the players can’t stand him."

