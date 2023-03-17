Roberto de Zerbi has been speaking to the media before Brighton's FA Cup quarter-final against Grimsby on Sunday.

Here are the best lines from his news conference:

Tariq Lamptey will not feature in Sunday's game but everyone else is available as De Zerbi waits "until tomorrow morning to take the first XI".

On Albion's lower-league opponents, he believes "it will be a difficult game" and acknowledges that the club "can't think as if we are Premier League and they are fourth division or we will make a big mistake".

Brighton "have a good chance of winning" as long as they "play with tempo against Grimsby and no arrogance".

On playing in the FA cup quarter-finals, he said: "Football changes but emotions stay the same. We are ready to try to arrive at Wembley."

On nobody in his Brighton squad receiving a call-up by England, he said: "My opinion is I love Solly, Dunky, Welbeck and I can choose them in my team - but England is not my team."

