Manchester United's win over Nottingham Forest shows they are still capable of a strong end to the season according to The Athletic's Adam Crafton.

After throwing away a two-goal lead against Sevilla in midweek, it looked like United's campaign could be running out of steam at the business end of the season.

But Crafton was impressed with their display against Forest, especially given the injuries to a number of key players in Erik ten Hag's side.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "It was a big one for United because they have got Tottenham and Brighton to come away from home.

"You were watching after what happened on Thursday night where it felt like their season was kind of on the brink of teetering one way or the other.

"You lose your two centre-backs and you’re not quite sure where they will respond. Where United have been good this season, even in times when they lost heavily to Brentford, Man City and Liverpool, they have been pretty good at not turning a drama into a real crisis. It helped having Casemiro and Eriksen back."

Former Premier League defender Neil Taylor says Antony stood out for United at The City Ground.

He said: "He was really good. Sometimes when key players are missing from the team you see other players step up to the plate.

"He needs time, he needs to keep playing. He is adapting to the country, probably the food and everything that comes with it."

Did you know? Winger Antony scored his first goal in 15 Premier League appearances - he had attempted 38 shots without a goal before scoring against Forest. The Brazilian both scored and assisted in a league match for the first time since his final appearance in the Eredivisie for Ajax in August against FC Groningen.

