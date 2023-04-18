A﻿lex Pewter, Five Year Plan podcast, external

Eberechi Eze’s second-half brace against Southampton has all but confirmed Crystal Palace’s place in the Premier League next season.

His resurgence may have taken centre stage in the Roy Hodgson-led revival, but the new-found confidence extends beyond Palace’s number 10. Jeffrey Schlupp, Jordan Ayew and Odsonne Edouard are notable benefactors, but Palace’s left-back Tyrick Mitchell may have the most to regain.

A year removed from his first England call-up, Mitchell had regressed from being the elite one-on-one tackler that drove his original inclusion.

While that drop-off was partially lost amongst Palace’s poor form, sections of the fanbase had also begun to single out his low attacking contributions, albeit within a team struggling on most attacking fronts.

As highlighted back in August, the lack of a back-up must not have helped. Mitchell appeared to play through knocks while his counterparts at right-back have rotated for much of the season.

Also, while he has obvious chemistry with Wilfried Zaha ahead of him, his forward passing suffered as a result of his Zaha's absence from the pitch and left flank.

As a club, a lot is invested in Palace's left-back's success. A "homegrown" academy starter by way of Brentford, his development has already saved Palace considerable money. Replacing him would be costly, given the premium paid for modern full-backs.

In the small sample size of three games, under the ever-vocal "support" of Ray Lewington, positive signs and confidence are returning to Mitchell’s performances.

The squad-depth issues seemingly terminal for former manager Patrick Vieira still exist, but to his credit, Hodgson’s man-management is getting the most use out of all the pieces on the board.