Simon Stone, BBC Sport

The alternative to a move for Raheem Sterling is to remain where he is, which raises one of two options.

The first is to try to negotiate a new deal with Manchester City. Sterling is already very well paid due to the contract he signed in 2018 and the club's willingness to engage will be an indication of how much Pep Guardiola wants him around.

The other option is to let his contract run out, which would see him become one of the most sought-after free transfers of 2023, when the lack of a fee will automatically drive his wage up.

As he continues on his post-season break - and thinks ahead to the start of a new campaign - Sterling has a lot to mull over.

One thing is for certain, whatever path he chooses, it will be big news.

