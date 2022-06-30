Hwang returns after military training
- Published
Wolves forward Hwang Hee-chan has completed a mandatory period of military training in his homeland.
The South Korean will now be available for Wolves' build-up to the new campaign.
Last season the 26-year-old scored five goals in 30 Premier League games.
