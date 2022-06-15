Werner scores twice in two minutes for Germany

Timo Werner scored twice in two minutes as Germany beat Italy 5-2 in the Nations League.

His quickfire double came after goals from Joshua Kimmich, Ilkay Gundogan and Thomas Muller had given Hansi Flick's side a commanding lead.

The Chelsea forward slid in at the far post from Serge Gnabry's cross for his first.

His second came from another Gnabry assist, and the goal was given after a VAR check for offside.

Victory meant Germany became the first team to score five goals in a game against Italy since 1957.