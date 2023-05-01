Former Tottenham defender Stephen Kelly believes Liverpool forward Diogo Jota and manager Jurgen Klopp were both lucky not to be sent off in Sunday's 4-3 win at Anfield.

Spurs interim boss Ryan Mason was angry that Jota - who scored an injury-time winner - was still on the pitch after Oliver Skipp was injured by his high boot to his head earlier in the second half.

Kelly told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily that Mason is right to be frustrated. He said: "It’s very high. When you go through the rule book, you say: is he endangering an opponent and is he out of control? A lot would say he is.

"I think Mason absolutely has a point. The fact he is on the pitch and scores the winner is extremely disappointing.

"He is on the pitch to score, but that’s not what causes the goal. It’s Tottenham, after just getting back into the game, capitulating and giving a ridiculous chance away. That could have been someone else in that position, but he probably should have been off the pitch."

After Jota's goal went in, Klopp ran to celebrate in the fourth official's face and hurt his leg when running back to the Liverpool bench.

"I think Klopp was lucky to stay on as well," Kelly added.

"When he charged [at the fourth official] and did his hamstring, the intent to sprint and get in his face like that needs to be nipped out. From a senior level, they need to cut that out."

