Former Leicester winger Matt Piper said the club's relegation from the Premier League is "one of the saddest days" and playing in the Championship will be "absolutely horrendous"

Speaking on BBC Radio Leicester after the news was confirmed, Piper said: "What to say with this football club. It’s such a weird atmosphere. I’ve been in a team that’s been relegated from the Premier League but those times were so different to now.

"There is a ripple of applause from the crowd, most have stayed in but a lot of people don’t know whether to boo or clap. There is a very sad feeling around the football club.

"Those internal investigations will have to go on. It’s a brilliant football club and it will go forward but there need to be big changes. It’s a real sad, low day today.

"I’m not a fan of talking about re-setting and going down will be good for us. I don’t think it will be good for us. I think it will be absolutely horrendous going out of the Premier League. Now it’s happened we have to swallow that pill and make the best of it next season. It’s one of the saddest days."