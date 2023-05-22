Former Manchester City captain Richard Dunne says Pep Guardiola should be in the conversation as the "greatest manager of all time" after guiding his side to a fifth Premier League title in six seasons.

Dunne told BBC Radio 5 Live: "The way City have been playing recently, it was fully deserved. They just looked like a team for the past couple of months and there was nothing getting in their way, nothing was going to stop them winning the Premier League, it was a fully deserved title and fully deserved celebration.

"This Premier League side are incredible. I think for a few years we've been saying how good Pep Guardiola's teams are. He has to play Erling Haaland all the time and that restricts the amount of changes he can make in his forward line, so the team become more consistent."

Dunne continued: "Guardiola is the one who sets the relentlessness in the squad, the tempo and how City play. No-one takes their foot off the gas. The intensity is there in every match.

"The fact is that he's got 25 of the best players in world football and they're working their socks off, doing everything he's asking and they never let up. The squad seems happy.

"His management of the squad has been brilliant. The titles that he’s won, the style of football that he’s developed that coaches all over the world try to replicate, must mark him down as possibly the greatest manager of all time."