Simon Stone, BBC Sport

The Manchester City media officer put it quite succinctly.

"We'll just do it as a normal press conference, just with more people, so we might not get round everyone."

City have a very professional media operation. Downstairs, there is an area for the journalists to gather for a chat and to grab a drink and something to eat beforehand. Up the stairs is a huge auditorium with about 100 seats, all facing a mounted stage.

Usually, there are three or four cameras and those present can be accommodated in five rows of seats, with quite a few gaps.

On Tuesday, anyone arriving 15 minutes before the 13:30 BST start time had to stand up. There were cameras at the top of the room and then all down the sides.

The club personnel responsible for handing the microphone to journalists asking questions had a tough task nipping up and down the rows.

Sometimes, short of subject matter, questions can drift off at a tangent, deliberately ignoring the game that lies ahead because most feel it is a foregone conclusion.

Not this time. This time it was all about Kyle Walker against Vinicius Junior. Manchester City against Real Madrid. Tactics, team selection, form.

We are told almost from the day the season starts that a "big" game is coming. Usually it is just promotion.

Not this week. Manchester City v Real Madrid. Champions League semi-final second leg, with the tie level.

This is a big game.