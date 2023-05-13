Jack's new Rangers contract a 'matter of announcing' - Beale
Rangers manager Michael Beale confirmed contract talks with midfielder Ryan Jack are “really positive”.
The 31-year-old’s current deal is set to expire at the end of this season, but the Ibrox boss says it is now “just a matter of announcing” the Scotland international’s new contract.
“I want Ryan to stay and it’s for days like [Saturday],” Beale told BBC Sportsound after Rangers’ Old Firm win over Celtic.
“I know we’ve got a fantastic midfielder there.”