Rangers manager Michael Beale confirmed contract talks with midfielder Ryan Jack are “really positive”.

The 31-year-old’s current deal is set to expire at the end of this season, but the Ibrox boss says it is now “just a matter of announcing” the Scotland international’s new contract.

“I want Ryan to stay and it’s for days like [Saturday],” Beale told BBC Sportsound after Rangers’ Old Firm win over Celtic.

“I know we’ve got a fantastic midfielder there.”