Erik ten Hag says there is a distinct difference in how possible signings are viewing Manchester United this year as opposed to last.

Ten Hag signed the likes of Casemiro and Antony last summer after joining the Red Devils at a time when the club were not involved in Champions League football.

His side now sit in the qualification places for Europe's elite club competition with four games of their season left.

Asked about selling United to secure a potential signing, Ten Hag said: "I see big difference in comparison with last year, and there were a lot of reservations when I spoke last year with players and now in many places they see in the project what's going on, the dynamic and the ambition in this project and the quality, especially in this project, and they are really keen to come I notice that.

"It looks like there were a lot of reservations last year, a lot of doubts when we approached players, and this year and so many quality players, they really want to come."