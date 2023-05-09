Dean Smith says Leicester's poor first half against Fulham was the first time he has seen a lack of fight from his players.

Marco Silva's side raced to a 3-0 lead before the break which Smith admitted he didn't see coming.

He said: "The performance in the first half was nowhere near what it has been and what the players can produce.

"I'm disappointed because I didn't see that coming. We'd had a good week in training, good attitude, good application, good quality.

"I expected a far better performance and a better start to the game than we got. At this level, if you give the kind of goals away that we gave away it's going to be an uphill battle.

"I don't like basketball games, I don't think it suits us given the fact we haven't kept a clean sheet for so long.

"It was far too easy to get into our penalty box and create chances. We were quite happy to get in at half time to try and stem the flow.

"I wasn't happy [at half-time], the players weren't happy with their performance as well. We started the second half better, had a chance early on then got done on the counter-attack ourselves.

"We had a reaction [in the second half. We got some chances, had two penalties, we've scored three goals. I think we've had more shots than Fulham today, but the first half is what's killed the game.

"I was certainly very worried in the first half today. It got better in the second half. That's the first time I've seen [a lack of fight] with these players. I hope I don't see that again and I'm sure I won't."

The loss along with wins later on Monday for Everton and Nottingham Forest leaves Leicester in the bottom three, two points from safety with three still to play.

Smith said he still believes the Foxes have enough quality to survive: "I believe there is [enough quality to survive]. There are signs I had seen prior to the first half today that they're good enough. The first half certainly was a step backwards, the second half was a step forwards again. We have to make sure we put in a 90-minute performance next week."