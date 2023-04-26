Michail Antonio believes going back to the style that has bought so much success over the past few years has been key in West Ham's recent impressive results.

The Hammers fought back from 2-0 down to take a point from Arsenal, before thrashing Belgian side Genk to reach the Europa Conference League semi-final and coasting to a 4-0 victory at Bournemouth on Sunday..

Speaking on The Footballer's Football Podcast, Antonio said: "It's been an unbelievable week. It stemmed from the comeback against Arsenal to get a good point and then going 1-0 down in Europe but ending up winning 4-1.

"Another great performance and then we took it to Bournemouth. The craziest thing is they had 65% possession and over the last two years we were never a possession-based team.

"This season we've tried to change it up and become a bit more possession-based and tried to play a bit more football and then we just thought 'you know what, we're gonna go back to what we were' and it's kind of worked out for us.

"Over the last two years, we have scored so many goals from set plays. It just worked perfectly for us and we've gone back to where we were with balls into the channel, opening up teams and then trying to play.

"Obviously it was a six pointer - it made us get in front of them. We're so close now to actually securing safety. One more win and we'll be safe."

