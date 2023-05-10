West Ham players will not be "going away on holiday" just because they feel they are safe in the Premier League, according to Michail Antonio.

His side secured a crucial 1-0 win over Manchester United on Sunday to move seven points clear of the relegation zone with three games left.

Antonio told the Footballer's Football Podcast that West Ham's season is far from over.

"The boys are buzzing," he said. "In the changing room we were just buzzing and breathed a sigh of relief because we feel like that is it, we're now safe."

"It doesn't mean that we're now going to go away on holiday obviously because now we've got a cup final to play for, so two semi-finals and then a final hopefully."

The Hammers welcome AZ Alkmaar to London Stadium on Thursday in the first leg of their Europa Conference League semi-final and Antonio is confident his team-mates will be ready.

"That's what we were thinking - well done boys but now we have got to go again Thursday," he said. "There's no time for rest. We have to go again and get the win and then go again the following week."

He did admit however it had been a rollercoaster season.

"This season is crazy," he said. "Top or bottom it has been stressful.

"After Bournemouth we were thinking 'yep another win, one more win and we're cool'. Then it went from where everyone was kind of relaxed and thinking we'll get a quick win to stress again.

"I couldn't even watch Everton play last week. For the neutrals [this season] must be unbelievable."

