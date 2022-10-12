Tottenham have lost just one of their past 19 Premier League meetings with Everton.

After winning three consecutive away league games against Spurs between 2006 and 2008, Everton have won just one of their subsequent 13 visits to Tottenham (D4 L8).

Harry Kane has scored 13 goals in 14 Premier League appearances against Everton. This includes netting six braces against the Toffees.