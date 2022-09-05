Analysis: Manchester United 3-1 Arsenal

Simon Stone, BBC Sport at Old Trafford

Although they failed in their attempt to start the season with six wins in a row for the first time since 1947, it wasn't a completely disastrous day for Arsenal.

In the current climate, Martin Odegaard bundling Christian Eriksen over to win possession and start the move that led to Gabriel Martinelli finding the net was always going to see the goal ruled out.

However, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta spent a long time debating with fourth official Simon Hooper about Lisandro Martinez's penalty box lunge on Bukayo Saka, where he did touch the man and not the ball.

Odegaard or Saka should have scored an earlier equaliser, while David de Gea also acrobatically denied Martinelli, as Arsenal had the opportunities to make more of their dominance of possession.

Odegaard and Granit Xhaka were excellent in midfield and it is clear they have a more consistent goal threat with Gabriel Jesus in their side.

However, immediately after this month's international break, the Gunners have a five-match sequence that includes home games against Tottenham, Liverpool and Manchester City.

After these, far more will be known about this Arsenal side.