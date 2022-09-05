Newcastle United defender Fabian Schar is confident wins will come for the Magpies after a disappointing goalless draw with Crystal Palace at St James' Park on Saturday.

The hosts had a legitimate goal disallowed against Palace after the intervention of VAR, meaning they have only won one of their first six Premier League games, despite some promising displays.

Speaking to BBC Radio Newcastle, Schar urged fans to keep the faith.

"It feels like a defeat, to be fair. [We had] so many chances and deserved to win," he said. "The decision on the goal, I can't understand. I don't know what they were doing.

"When you play like this, you want to win and we have performed at a high level in the first six games.

"When you look at the points, you'd like to have a little bit more."

Schar did score in Newcastle's only win of the season, on the opening day against newly promoted Nottingham Forest.

"We have won only one game, but I think, in most of the games, there was more for us to take," he added.

"If we keep playing like this, at this level, I think the wins will come."

Listen to the full interview on BBC Radio Newcastle's Newcastle United podcast on BBC Sounds