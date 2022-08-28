Ross offers apology after record defeat

Jack Ross spoke to BBC Sportsound following his side's 9-0 home defeat to Celtic, the heaviest in Dundee United's history. "Humiliating and embarrassing. For me, as manager, to be in charge of the team that delivered that. For the players to be part of it. For the football club.

"We offer them an apology because it's nowhere near good enough. You shouldn't concede that number of goals at any level of football, irrespective of the standard of the opponent.

"We're continually looking for answers but right now we haven't found them. We're searching for them in terms of personnel and system but right now we're a long way off finding them.

"I'm pretty protective of players and I will continue to take the criticism that will rain down on the back of today. I'll take my share and the players need to own their responsibility.

"I still have belief in my managerial abilities, based on what I've done previously. The drive and passion to succeed remains. I want to put this right. I want to fix it. I'm suffering at the moment from that embarrassment from a professional perspective.

"When you're in a period like this, any speculation, heat, debate, discussion over your position is natural and I have no issue with that whether it's internal or external. You cannot shy away from it."