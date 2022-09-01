What else do United need on deadline day?

We asked if you'd like to see any further signings from United before the transfer window ends.

Here are some of your comments:

Andy: De Jong on loan would still be a decent signing.

Samuel: I really think Manchester United need a striker and one more quality midfielder to complete the team.

Charlie: With Antony coming in, United have a strong side, but I still think we need a number nine as Ronaldo's our only striker and he's almost 38. Personally, I'd go for Ivan Toney. He's got Premier League experience and scores 15 goals a season in a middle of the table team. He also won't be too much, maybe £30-45m. I think he'd be amazing.

Matthew: United have had a decent transfer window, even if we have had to overpay for a couple of players. I would have been happy for Ronaldo to leave but happy if he stays. Another right-back would have been welcomed, and missing out on De Jong is a blow.

Rhys: I'd like to see Ronaldo leave - we need players who actually want to fight for the shirt, not just sit around getting paid ridiculous amounts of money! Happy with the signings but I just hope the crazy fee for Antony isn't going to pile the pressure on him even more.