We asked if you'd like to see any further signings from United before the transfer window ends.

Here are some of your comments:

Andy: De Jong on loan would still be a decent signing.

Samuel: I really think Manchester United need a striker and one more quality midfielder to complete the team.

Charlie: With Antony coming in, United have a strong side, but I still think we need a number nine as Ronaldo's our only striker and he's almost 38. Personally, I'd go for Ivan Toney. He's got Premier League experience and scores 15 goals a season in a middle of the table team. He also won't be too much, maybe £30-45m. I think he'd be amazing.

Matthew: United have had a decent transfer window, even if we have had to overpay for a couple of players. I would have been happy for Ronaldo to leave but happy if he stays. Another right-back would have been welcomed, and missing out on De Jong is a blow.

Rhys: I'd like to see Ronaldo leave - we need players who actually want to fight for the shirt, not just sit around getting paid ridiculous amounts of money! Happy with the signings but I just hope the crazy fee for Antony isn't going to pile the pressure on him even more.