Thomas Tuchel cannot wait until the transfer window closes even though he is running out of time to complete more signings.

A deal for Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana is nearing completion, but moves for Barcelona's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Everton's Anthony Gordon have not progressed.

"We are very close to the end of the transfer window and when September 1 comes, I will be a happy coach no matter what happens," said Tuchel ahead of Tuesday's league game away at Southampton.

"From September there are no more distractions so I am very happy when the window is over.

"I will try to find solutions and not think about what might have happened or what could be.

"On Saturday we ended up, more or less, in a situation where we had almost no more central defenders on the bench.

"Now we had N'Golo (Kante) injured and Conor Gallagher suspended."

Tuchel says a lack of bodies means his team is easy to select.

"There are not enough tough decisions at the moment," he added. "I would like to have more of these, that would mean we are in full competition mode."

Defender Kalidou Koulibaly will start, Tuchel confirmed, but midfielder Mateo Kovacic will only be fit enough to be on the bench.