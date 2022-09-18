B﻿BC Scotland's Andy Campbell

Celtic's starting line-up in the 2-0 defeat by St Mirren reflected their busy schedule with six changes from the midweek Champions League draw with Shakhtar Donetsk.

The zip so apparent in their play in previous games was strangely absent and their trademark passes in behind defenders also missing, primarily due to Matt O'Riley only appearing for the closing stages.

After 38 unbeaten league games prior to Sunday, Ange Postecoglou's team have played and will play better than they did in Paisley.