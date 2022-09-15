Doidge ready to impress on pitch after doing similar off it

Striker Christian Doidge is set to make a belated Kilmarnock debut against Livingston on Saturday after signing on loan from Hibernian.

The Welshman, 30, was unable to play against the Easter Road club in the last Premiership outing and was cup-tied for the League Cup win over Hearts.

“He has been great," manager Derek McInnes said. “Everything we had heard about him being a brilliant lad and good in the dressing room has played out.

“But he has had to play his part from the side but he is part of the squad that will go and try to get a result at Livingston."