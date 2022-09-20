M﻿att Burns, The Boy Hotspur, external

Funny how a home win - by a margin of four goals no less - appears to have split the fanbase. Understanding the evident clash in opinion certainly lies in the detail, not the final scoreline.

One has to evaluate the quality of Tottenham’s domestic football. Truth be told, our play is generally unappealing to watch, but Antonio Conte has managed four successive Premier League home wins this season (plus three at the end of 2021-22).

In the Champions League, Spurs have a home victory over Marseille - who might not look entirely out of place in the Premier League's lower echelons - yet lost to a far more enterprising Sporting Lisbon. At this stage, it feels like we are on course to be found out in Europe.

Against Leicester City Tottenham lost possession in scandalous fashion, with a dozen of those incidents resulting in shots on Hugo Lloris’ goal.

Conte was certainly trying to reconfigure his resources, rejigging his backline. But it was to remarkably poor effect, even if the additional man in midfield was a resounding positive.

Curiously, Spurs are on course for another top-four finish - but surely destined for another unremarkable European campaign.