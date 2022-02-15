BBC Sport

Man Utd v Brighton: What does the form show?

Published

  • Brighton have never won away against Manchester United in all competitions, drawing two and losing 11 of their 13 visits. In the top-flight, they’ve taken just one point from a possible 24 at Old Trafford (D1 L7), losing all four of their visits in the Premier League.

  • After losing two of their first three Premier League games against Brighton (W1), Manchester United have won their last five against them in the competition.

  • The Seagulls have won just two of their 20 midweek (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday) Premier League away games (D8 L10), though these victories have come at Arsenal (2-1 in December 2019) and Liverpool (1-0 in February 2021).

  • Bruno Fernandes has had a hand in five goals in his three Premier League games against Brighton for Manchester United, scoring three and assisting a further two.