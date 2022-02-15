Man Utd v Brighton: What does the form show?

Brighton have never won away against Manchester United in all competitions, drawing two and losing 11 of their 13 visits. In the top-flight, they’ve taken just one point from a possible 24 at Old Trafford (D1 L7), losing all four of their visits in the Premier League.

After losing two of their first three Premier League games against Brighton (W1), Manchester United have won their last five against them in the competition.

The Seagulls have won just two of their 20 midweek (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday) Premier League away games (D8 L10), though these victories have come at Arsenal (2-1 in December 2019) and Liverpool (1-0 in February 2021).