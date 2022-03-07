De Bruyne focused on here and now

Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

It's just like 2018-19 all over again. Manchester City and Liverpool locked in a title race, waiting for the other to blink.

It's a current six-point gap, but the Merseysiders have a game in hand. The pair meet at the start of April at Etihad Stadium. Could the title face take another twist on that day?

Kevin de Bruyne told BBC Radio Manchester that he's getting used to Liverpool's relentless nature.

"It never stops does it," he said. "It's good. We push each other to be the best version we can be. That’s all we can do, try to win every game and hopefully in the end we win it".

Manchester City knew a slip up against Manchester United could hand Liverpool a great initiative. Maybe the Reds watching back home might have felt momentarily deflated at the result?

But De Bruyne is remaining focused - and won't get too trapped into watching how Liverpool are getting on.

"Sometimes I watch the games, sometimes I don't," he added. "On Saturday I was at home so I saw the second half. In the end, I try to concentrate on what we need to do."

One thing is guaranteed - these two will continue to deliver the pressure on their counterparts. A relentless nature, desire and need to win - all ready for April's showdown.

De Bruyne said: "It’s so far away, lot of important games in between. They can lose games, we can lose games. I’m not watching to that date."