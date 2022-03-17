Brighton's dismal run continues

Steve Sutcliffe, BBC Sport

While Tottenham give the appearance of a side getting close to fulfilling their manager's expectations, Brighton look shorn of confidence after a dismal run of form.

The Seagulls have now lost six consecutive league games for the first time since 2006, when they were in the Championship, and will come up against a Norwich side fighting for top-flight survival on 2 April in their first match after the international break.

That is followed by tough assignments at Arsenal, Spurs and Manchester City and they have the feel of a team wondering where their next points are coming from.

While they improved significantly after the break they rarely looked like cutting open the Spurs defence and unsurprisingly failed to register a single effort on target.