Sutton's predictions: Leicester v Tottenham

Sutton's prediction: 1-2

I was at King Power Stadium to see Tottenham nick the points in absolutely stunning style in this fixture last season, when Steven Bergwijn scored twice in injury time to give them a 3-2 win. It could be just as close this time around too.

Leicester ended their long wait for a victory when they beat Aston Villa last week but they are not out of trouble yet. I think Southampton and Bournemouth are done, and will both go down, but that still leaves one relegation place to be filled.

At the other end of the table, Tottenham are finally showing signs of having some consistency with three straight wins in all competitions, and they will be hoping their manager Antonio Conte is back in the dugout after his operation.

Spurs will miss suspended defender Cristian Romero, who was sent off against Manchester City, and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is injured - I might be wrong but I don't think that losing Lloris is a disaster for them, and they should carry on their good run.

Oli's prediction: 0-2

I don't know why but in the past few years, Spurs always seen to play well in this game and often absolutely smash Leicester (Tottenham have won their last five meetings, with an aggregate score of 16-7).

F﻿ind out how Sutton and Oli think the rest of the games will go and cast your vote here