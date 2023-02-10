Sutton's predictions: Bournemouth v Newcastle

Sutton's prediction: 0-2

Bournemouth are absolutely desperate for a win because right now they look like relegation fodder with the awful run of results they have been on.

The Cherries actually performed well against Brighton last weekend, and only went down to a late goal. I also like the look of their new signing, Dango Ouattara, who gives them a threat in that wide area on the right-hand side.

I can see them giving Newcastle a good game, but I still think the Magpies will win on Eddie Howe's return to his former club.

I don't think there will be a lot of goals, but Newcastle are a well-balanced side who have found the knack of getting the job done and, even with Bruno Guimaraes suspended, they should take home the points.

Oli's prediction: 0-1

