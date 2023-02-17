Sutton's predictions: Aston Villa v Arsenal

Sutton's prediction: 1-2

This has turned into a crucial game for Arsenal, who are without a win in four matches in all competitions.

It's not the case that they have lost form - I was at Emirates Stadium on Wednesday for BBC Radio 5 Live and in the first half they were very good, although Manchester City controlled things after the break.

It doesn't really matter how well the Gunners play here, though. They just need to find a way to win.

It's really important for their manager and the fans, but also the players too. They are a young team, who had a fantastic first half of the season, but the longer they go without a victory, the more pressure they will come under.

Villa will be awkward opponents, however, as they showed when they played City on Sunday. They carried a threat in the second half and could have made it a tense finish.

I can see them causing Arsenal problems too and my head is telling me this will be a draw, but I am going to follow my heart - and my heart wants there to be a title race this season.

Casper's prediction: 1-3

Corey's prediction: 1-2

