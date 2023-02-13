Jurgen Klopp says "he is 100% committed" to Liverpool and "will not" leave as he wants to fix the Reds' poor run of form.

His side currently sit 10th in the Premier League and face Everton on Monday in the Merseyside derby.

"I will not and I cannot go. I am responsible, too much responsibility, and I want it and I want to sort it," Klopp said.

"This is a difficult time. I don't enjoy it but if we could show in this difficult time that this club is special then we will believe in everything.

"If people believe in me then we have to go out and have great times again and maybe the difficult times are a bit too long for me as well.

"I don't think about these type of things as I am 100% committed."