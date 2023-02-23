Martindale excited by Brandon return

Livingston boss David Martindale says he is excited to reintegrate defender Jamie Brandon, who has been out for six months with a groin injury.

“He’s had a really stop-start start to his Livingston career,” Martindale said. “Jamie, to his own detriment, trains at 100 per cent every day, knock or no knock. Just coming back from injury or not, he trains at 100 per cent.

“It’s one of the aspects of Jamie’s character I really like because he’s infectious when he goes on the park. He wants to win the ball back, he likes a tackle, he runs, he presses, he’s aggressive in the way he plays.

“He’s a great lad so I’m really looking forward to trying to integrate him back into first-team football, but he’s been out a very long time so we need to be very careful in how we manage his return.”

Martindale also revealed that Livingston's other long-term absentee Tom Parkes should make a return to action before the summer.

“Tom’s got a bit of swelling behind his knee, which was to be expected,” Martindale added. “He’s very much like Jamie, a lot of old-school mentality and work ethic there and it’s holding him back because the closer he gets, the harder he works but the harder he works, it puts a lot more strain on his body. I’m confident we’ll get him back before the end of the season.”