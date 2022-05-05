Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Eighteen years after they first met, Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers and Roma's Jose Mourinho will do battle on Thursday for a place in the Europa Conference final.

Mourinho and Rodgers worked together during 'The Special One's' first spell in charge at Chelsea. Rodgers was a youth coach with the Blues after being brought in from Reading's academy in 2004, before going on to manage the likes of Swansea City, Liverpool and Celtic.

The encounter at the Stadio Olimpico has the potential to underline Rodgers' passing of Mourinho in the coaching hierarchy.

Not, obviously, in terms of career achievement. With eight league titles across four countries and two Champions League triumphs the highlights of a silverware-laden career, Mourinho is well established as one of the greatest coaches of the modern era.

But Mourinho's last significant triumph was also Manchester United's last trophy, when they won the Europa League in 2017. So, for 59-year-old Mourinho, the Leicester game matters.

