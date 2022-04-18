West Ham 1-1 Burnley: Pick of the stats

West Ham have only won three of their 10 Premier League games after a Europa League match this season (D2 L5).

No team has drawn more Premier League matches this season than Burnley (13), with this now the most draws the Clarets have had in a single Premier League campaign.

The Hammers have lost none of their past 11 Premier League matches against sides starting the day in the relegation zone (W8 D3), since a defeat by Everton in October 2019.