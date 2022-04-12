Tuesday talking point: Are Saints already on the beach?

Harry Tizard, The Saints Score, external

Dumped out of the FA Cup and outplayed in the Premier League, Southampton’s lofty hopes of a trip to Wembley and a top-half finish have quickly unravelled in the last month.

Although there is no shame in the first of those ambitions fading at the hands of Manchester City, the second has slipped away at an alarming rate.

Sat in ninth place after victory over Norwich at the end of February, six points clear of Crystal Palace two places behind, the Eagles have now flown above them in the standings – as well as many others.

Saints are currently 14th, having lost four of their last five. Their purple patch between mid-December and late February means they are still just a point off the top 10, but have shown few signs of making up the small difference.

Losing their way before the international break, Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side broke their recent run of defeats with a draw against a resurgent Leeds, but Saturday’s 6-0 defeat by Chelsea shows Saints may be entering the infamous ‘holiday’ period of the season.

Safe from relegation, there is a need to prove to the fans there is something to turn up for with a better showing on Saturday against an Arsenal side conveying signs of weakness.

However, a campaign petering out with safety already secured is nothing to be ashamed of, especially after numerous seasons of uncertainty at this stage.