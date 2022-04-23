Norwich v Newcastle - confirmed team news
There is just one change to the Norwich side who suffered a narrow defeat to Manchester United.
Christoph Zimmermann comes in for Ben Gibson, who drops to the bench. Brandon Williams is a substitute too.
Norwich XI: Krul, Byram, Hanley, Zimmerman, Dowell, Normann, Rashica, Lees-Melou, Pukki, McLean, Giannoulis.
There are four changes to the Newcastle side from the victory over Crystal Palace after manager Eddie Howe said he would "freshen things up".
Fabian Schar, Jonjo Shelvey, Miguel Almiron and Chris Wood all drop to the bench.
In comes Jamaal Lascelles, Emil Krafth, Jacob Murphy and Joe Willock. Joelinton is making his 100th Premier League appearance.
Newcastle XI: Dubravka, Lascelles, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin, Targett, Krafth, Murphy, Willock, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes.