Heart of Midlothian midfielder Andy Halliday, winger Josh Ginnelly and defender Michael Smith have all trained ahead of Celtic's visit and could be in contention to play.

But midfielder Peter Haring is definitely out, while defender Nathaniel Atkinson and winger Gary Mackay-Steven are expected to remain on the sidelines.

Central defenders Craig Halkett and Kye Rowles, plus striker Liam Boyce and midfielder Beni Baningime, all remain on the sidelines.

Celtic will have an unchanged squad, with winger Jota and midfielder David Turnbull pushing to return for Tuesday's Champions League game against Shakhtar Donetsk.

Defenders Stephen Welsh and Carl Starfelt remain out along with midfielder Callum McGregor.