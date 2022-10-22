Kilmarnock 1-0 Ross County: Who impressed?
Danny Armstrong is continuing to bring smiles to the faces of Kilmarnock fans.
The magnitude of Tuesday's quarter-final goal, followed up by the quality of the strike against County, he knows how to get bottoms off seats at Rugby Park.
He doesn't stop, either. He picks up pockets of space, - albeit there were large gapping holes in the County set-up - attempts audacious efforts and most importantly, does it all with a real sense of enjoyment.
The confidence of this Killie side cannot be underestimated, but the personal belief showering Armstrong is palpable.