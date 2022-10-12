Arteta on Jesus, facing Bodo/Glimt & playing every three days
Mikel Arteta has been speaking to the media before Arsenal's trip to Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League on Thursday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Arteta confirmed that Gabriel Jesus has not travelled with the squad, saying "with everything he’s been through in the last few weeks it was better that he stayed at home".
He also confirmed that others would miss out on the trip to Norway, but remained coy on who it would be: "A few players that were injured. You will find out tomorrow. I can’t give you everything."
On facing Bodo/Glimt, the Arsenal manager said his side would "face a difficult test" - but that they would aim to "attack and be dominant in the game".
With a congested fixture schedule coming up, Arteta said "our focus is to play every three days and find a win".
He also said they were keen to top their Europa League group to avoid having to play extra games: "Every game is crucial. It is an extra two games [if Arsenal don’t top the group].”