A﻿rteta on Jesus, facing Bodo/Glimt & playing every three days

M﻿ikel Arteta has been speaking to the media before Arsenal's trip to Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League on Thursday.

H﻿ere are the key lines from his news conference:

  • A﻿rteta confirmed that Gabriel Jesus has not travelled with the squad, saying "with everything he’s been through in the last few weeks it was better that he stayed at home".

  • H﻿e also confirmed that others would miss out on the trip to Norway, but remained coy on who it would be: "A few players that were injured. You will find out tomorrow. I can’t give you everything."

  • On facing Bodo/Glimt, the Arsenal manager said his side would "face a difficult test" - but that they would aim to "attack and be dominant in the game".

  • W﻿ith a congested fixture schedule coming up, Arteta said "our focus is to play every three days and find a win".

  • H﻿e also said they were keen to top their Europa League group to avoid having to play extra games: "Every game is crucial. It is an extra two games [if Arsenal don’t top the group].”