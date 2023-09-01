Former Manchester City and Tottenham midfielder Michael Brown has been speaking to BBC Sport about Nottingham Forest's deadline day business: "I think there are some good players coming in the door, but hopefully they have got some structure to all the players coming in rather than just 'there's players available we have some money let's spend it'.

"Sometimes it can create a bit more of a problem with the group like we found last season for the staff, the manager, etc.

"Hopefully there is a touch more thought about the loading of the transfer business.

"Forest are trying to get to a level and are now financially in a much better situation, they spent a ridiculous amount last season and they're continuing it.

"With the wages they're paying, they are getting to a higher level now. You wouldn't have previously expected Callum Hudson-Odoi to have ended up at a Nottingham Forest, but things change quickly.

"I think with the forward players like Divock Origi they're always wanted, you would always take two or three more, bring them on for the last 30 minutes, change it and make something happen and roll the dice, but Forest have evolved into a good squad."

