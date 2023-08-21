Sergi Canos is "as synonymous with Brentford’s rise as any player in the last decade" according to director of football Phil Giles after confirming the midfielder's exit.

Canos has left Brentford to join Valencia on a permanent deal for an undisclosed fee.

He made 249 appearances for Brentford, 36 of which in the Premier League.

Giles said: "Sergi Canos is probably as synonymous with Brentford’s rise as any player in the last decade.

"He has been with us for all but one and half seasons since our League One promotion; he’s been here for nearly all our biggest successes and biggest disappointments.

"Sergi joined us as a kid and grew up with us, as the club grew alongside him.

"My biggest memories of Sergi include him geeing up the crowd as an 18-year-old substitute, him being announced to the crowd on the last day of the January transfer window in 2017 as our then record signing, and getting a fantastic reception on the platform at Burton station after a 5-3 win in the Championship. No doubt fans will pick their own favourite memory.

"Therefore I’m sure I speak for all Brentford fans when we say thank you to Sergi for everything, and wish him well as he finally gets to move back home."