Swiss bliss for Hibs hero Youan

Elie Youan revelled in a “special” night after making an impactful return to Switzerland as he inspired Hibs to a Europa Conference League play-off against Aston Villa.

The French winger scored one and set up the other for Martin Boyle as Hibs drew 2-2 in Luzern to advance 5-3 on aggregate.

Youan, who previously spent 18 months with Swiss side St Gallen, told BBC Scotland: “It’s special for me because I had never won here.

“So it’s the first time I win in Luzern and I scored as well. I feel good in this country, it’s very special for me and the best thing is the result.

“No we can dream and look forward to the game against Aston Villa. Anything can happen."

Having looped in the opener from 20 yards, Youan used his blistering pace to tee up Boyle to haul Hibs level at 2-2, and says their link-up can bear fruit this season.

“I used my strength, I’m very quick and one v one is one of my specialities. A stepover is my favourite skill and then I passed for Boyle,” he added.

“I was delighted to give him an assist because last season I gave him two and then he was out injured. This season you will see more of Boyle and myself working in tandem.”