Burnley sign Muslim Athlete Charter

Burnley have announced their commitment to promote equality and diversity at the club after signing the Muslim Athlete Charter.

An increase of Muslim players, as well as support from Muslim fans, led Burnley to sign the charter, ensuring all players, staff and supporters feel valued.

The Charter recognises Muslim needs in football and is part of Burnley's ongoing work around Equality, Diversity and Inclusion.

This movement makes Burnley the sixth Premier League side to sign the charter.