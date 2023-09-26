Pat Riddell, The Famous Club, external

“Forest have to keep the ball better.”

Ally McCoist was only an hour into commentating on the Reds’ first game of the season against Arsenal, but he’d quickly identified one of our main problems from the past year. The same could have been said at times in subsequent games and notably during the first half of Saturday’s game at Manchester City.

Admittedly, it’s never easy playing last season’s Treble winners in what Steve Cooper calls the “toughest game in club football”. Taking care of the ball and not giving it away is a big ask against a side that rarely gives the ball away and seeks to win it back before you even realise you’ve got it.

But the second half at the Etihad was a different game, as Forest set about being the side in charge of possession and, in stark contrast to the first half, here was a side imposing themselves on the game.

Yes, we still lost but - as I’ve said previously - you can only learn from losing; and there were numerous lessons from Saturday. Notably the belief that this group of players, with a bit of time playing together and some confidence, can start to increase their possession stats and keep the ball better.

