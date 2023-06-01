'This ship is steering straight to final' - Johnston brushes off speculation

Alistair Johnston is adamant the "noise" over manager Ange Postecoglou's future is not being allowed to distract Celtic from their treble task.

With Postecoglou reportedly Spurs' preferred candidate for their managerial vacancy, the speculation has dominated the build-up to Celtic's Scottish Cup final meeting with Inverness Caley Thistle.

“We all hear the noise. We’ve got Sky Sports on and it seems like every other story running is that one," said right-back Johnston.

“It comes from the top down for us. Cal [Callum McGregor] doesn’t let any noise in, the gaffer definitely doesn’t let any noise in, so this ship is steering straight to the cup final.

“We just don’t let that stuff creep into the building in terms of letting heads turn or any of that. That’s super important.

“You can always tell when someone’s head has been turned or something’s going on, they just play a little bit off. That’s not been the case at all in my time here.

“I know there’s a lot of talk but we’re not bothered by that. It’s just been the gaffer as I know him this week and I don’t think anyone was expecting anything different.

“We’re all professionals, we understand it’s going to come with the job. When you’re super successful you’re going to be linked with other clubs.

“We don’t feel like that’s something that needs brought attention to, because it’s just a distraction. We’re fully focused on the fact we have a massive cup final to prepare for."